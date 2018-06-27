Piqua Post 184 struggles in 12-1 loss to Greenville

By Rob Kiser

GREENVILLE — The Piqua Post 184 baseball team will open play in the Piqua Post 184 Invitational at Hardman Field Friday, playing Greenville at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Van Wert plays Armoloy at 11 a.m., Greenville plays Van Wert at 2 p.m. and Piqua plays Armoloy at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Piqua plays Van Wert at 11 a.m. and Greenville plays Armoloy at 2 p.m.

The third-place game will be at 5 p.m., followed by the championship game at 8 p.m.

Piqua is coming off a 12-1 loss to Greenville in five innings Wednesday, dropping to 3-4 in league play and 14-14 overall.

A play by third baseman Will Eversole helped Piqua get out of a first inning jam.

Tyler Beyke, Casey Jones and Kyle Mills all singled and Krue Thhwaits was hit by a pitch to make it 1-0.

Jared Magoteaux got a strikeout and Eversole made a diving stop at third and threw home to catcher Howie Ludwig for the force. The runner did not slide and was called for interference, which made it an inning-ending double play.

Chase Humphrey had a single in the second as Piqua loaded the bases, before Greenville got an inning-ending double play.

In the second, Piqua had a costly two-out error for the second straight night.

Kody Shinabery had walked, but Magoteaux appeared to be out of the inning before the error — allowing five unearned runs to score.

Jones had a RBI double and Mills walked to load the bases.

Thwaits had a two-run double and Peyton Miller followed with a two-run single and suddenly it was 6-0.

Piqua got one run back in the third.

After Kaden Walked walked, Eversole reached on a fielder’s choice.

Cory Cotrell reached when his pop-up fell, Ludwig walked and Humphrey grounded out, plating Eversole.

Greenville added four runs in the home third to make it 10-1.

Kane Kimmel walked, Shinabery singled and Tyler Neal had a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.

Logan Harris relieved Magoteaux on the mound.

Beyke walked and Jones singled to load the bases.

Mills and Thwaits had RBI singles and Alec Fletcher was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to force in a run.

Kimmel came in to pitch the fifth for Greenville. Eversole singled and Cotrell walked, but they were stranded.

In the home fifth, Jones singled and Mills hit a two-run walkoff home run to end the game.

Greenville had 12 hits, while Mills and Kimmel combined on a two-hitter. Mills struck out three, walked four and hit a batter.

