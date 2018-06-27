Piqua Post 184 falls to Troy Post 43

By Rob Kiser

The Piqua Post 184 American Legion baseball team had some untimely errors Tuesday night against Troy Post 43.

And the pitching of Troy’s Ian Yunker made that impossible to overcome as both teams are now 3-3 in District play after Troy completed the regular season sweep of the series with a 5-1 win over Piqua at Duke Park.

The game swung in the home first after the first two Troy batters were retired.

An error opened the flood gates and Troy took advantage with four straight hits to open a big lead early.

After Andy Wargo reached on an error, Brandon Wilson singled.

Jacob Duncan had a RBI single to plate Wargo and get Troy on the board.

Nick Hundley followed with a RBI single and Austin Kendall had a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Troy made it 5-0 in the third with the help of another error.

Wilson was hit by a pitch.

With one out, he stole second and when the throw went to the outfield, he ended up on third base.

Hundley followed with a second RBI single to make it 5-0, before Piqua catcher Howie Ludwig threw him out trying to steal second.

Piqua loaded the bases in the fourth.

After Rylee Deitsch reached on an error, Ludwig singled with one out. Piqua pitcher Austin Rutledge reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs to load the bases, but Yunker got a strikeout to get out of the jam.

With one out in the Troy fourth, Noah Brown doubled and Keaton Mohler walked, but Troy could not score.

In the Troy fifth, Wilson reached on an error and Hundley singled with one out, but Rutledge got the next two batters out to get out of the jam.

In the Troy sixth, Austin Kloeker walked and Brown singled.

After a sacrifice bunt by Mohler, Piqua shortstop Deitsch cut down Kloeker at the plate on a fielder’s choice to keep the score at 5-0.

Piqua got on the board in the top of the seventh.

Kaden Walker reached on an infield single and went to second on a throwing error.

Michael Ashcraft followed with an infield single and a throwing error allowed Walker to score.

After a fielder’s choice by Will Eversole, Cory Cotrell had the third infield single of the inning, before a game-ending double play when Piqua was called for interference.

Yunker pitched a four-hitter, striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter.

Rutledge pitched a nine-hitter, walking four and hitting one batter.

Piqua, 14-13, was scheduled to be back in action Wednesday night at Greenville.

Post 184 Invitational

The Schedule for the Piqua Post 184 Invitational this weekend is as follows:

Friday

Piqua vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Van Wert vs. Armoloy, 11 a.m.

Greenville vs. Van Wert, 2 p.m.

Piqua vs. Armoloy, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Piqua vs. Van Wert, 11 a.m.

Greenville vs. Armoloy, 2 pm.

Third Place game, 5 p.m.

Championship game, 8 p.m.

