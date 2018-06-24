Golf Roundup

The Piqua City Golf Championship will be played July 7-8.
The opening round will be played at Echo Hills, with the final round played at Piqua Country Club.
The format will be flighted stroke play.
Entry fee is $40 and can be paid at either Echo Hills or Piqua Country Club.
Manson cards
40 at PCC
Zac Manson took low gross and low net honors in week 5 of the Piqua Country Club Thursday night League.
Manson carded a 40 for a net 31.
Team scores were Team Jarvis defeated Tem DeLuke 39-28; Team Rose defeated Team Carter 45-31; and Team Thieman defeated Team Reynolds 44-26.
In week 6, team scores were Team Rose defeated Team Jarvis 118-112; Team DeLuke defeated Team Thieman 118-117; and Team Reynolds defeated Team Carter 118-107.
STANDINGS
Team DeLuke 163
Team Thieman 159
Team Carter 158
Team Rose 157
Team Reynolds 146
Team Jarvis 139
Deal cards
35 at Echo
Brian Deal was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Brian Robbins was second with 37 and Doug Harter was third with 38.
STANDINGS
Brownlee-Wray 56.5
Hemm’s Glass 47
Hank’s Place 45
Erwin Distriburing 43.5
Gisco 43
Jennings Construction 43
Winsupply of Piqua 41.5
Classic Concrete 34.5
Koverman Staley Dickerson 34.5
A.R.M.S. Inc. 32
Atlantis Sportswear 29.5
Paul Sherry Chrysler 28
Two card 34
at Echo Hills
Mike Bosse and Brian Robbins shared low gross honors with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Brett Baumeister and Phil Goedde tied for third with 39.
Don Ruffner was low gross with 28.
Tracey Reichelderfer and Ken Heath tied for second with 29.
STANDINGS
Mulligan’s Pub 55.5
Paul Sherry Chrysler 46.5
Unity National Bank 44.5
Murray Properties 43.5
Patriot Fence 41
Joe Thoma Jewelers 39.5
Francis Office Supply 38
3 Bros and the “law” 35
Long Shots 31.5
Smitty’s Bike Shop 25
Trio wins
scramble
The trio of Cindy Pearson, Linda Willis and Linnea Thomas won the A-B-C-D scramble in the Ladies League at Echo Hills Tuesday with a 37.
Tying for second with 39 were Gail Brandewie, Delma Grissom and Jean Heath; and Kathie Isenhouer, Renie Huffman and Mary Ann Minton.
