Golf Roundup

The Piqua City Golf Championship will be played July 7-8.

The opening round will be played at Echo Hills, with the final round played at Piqua Country Club.

The format will be flighted stroke play.

Entry fee is $40 and can be paid at either Echo Hills or Piqua Country Club.

Manson cards

40 at PCC

Zac Manson took low gross and low net honors in week 5 of the Piqua Country Club Thursday night League.

Manson carded a 40 for a net 31.

Team scores were Team Jarvis defeated Tem DeLuke 39-28; Team Rose defeated Team Carter 45-31; and Team Thieman defeated Team Reynolds 44-26.

In week 6, team scores were Team Rose defeated Team Jarvis 118-112; Team DeLuke defeated Team Thieman 118-117; and Team Reynolds defeated Team Carter 118-107.

STANDINGS

Team DeLuke 163

Team Thieman 159

Team Carter 158

Team Rose 157

Team Reynolds 146

Team Jarvis 139

Deal cards

35 at Echo

Brian Deal was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Robbins was second with 37 and Doug Harter was third with 38.

STANDINGS

Brownlee-Wray 56.5

Hemm’s Glass 47

Hank’s Place 45

Erwin Distriburing 43.5

Gisco 43

Jennings Construction 43

Winsupply of Piqua 41.5

Classic Concrete 34.5

Koverman Staley Dickerson 34.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 32

Atlantis Sportswear 29.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 28

Two card 34

at Echo Hills

Mike Bosse and Brian Robbins shared low gross honors with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brett Baumeister and Phil Goedde tied for third with 39.

Don Ruffner was low gross with 28.

Tracey Reichelderfer and Ken Heath tied for second with 29.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 55.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 46.5

Unity National Bank 44.5

Murray Properties 43.5

Patriot Fence 41

Joe Thoma Jewelers 39.5

Francis Office Supply 38

3 Bros and the “law” 35

Long Shots 31.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 25

Trio wins

scramble

The trio of Cindy Pearson, Linda Willis and Linnea Thomas won the A-B-C-D scramble in the Ladies League at Echo Hills Tuesday with a 37.

Tying for second with 39 were Gail Brandewie, Delma Grissom and Jean Heath; and Kathie Isenhouer, Renie Huffman and Mary Ann Minton.