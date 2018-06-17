Piqua City Golf Championship in July; Yinger, Larger, Williams, Isenhouer take low gross honors at Echo Hills.

The Piqua City Golf Championship will be played July 7-8.

The opening round will be played at Echo Hills, with the final round played at Piqua Country Club.

The format will be flighted stroke play.

Entry fee is $40 and can be paid at either Echo Hills or Piqua Country Club.

Yinger cards

34 at Echo

Zach Yinger was low gross with 34 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Jeff Jennings was second with 36 and Ryan Pearson was third with 37.

Ron Pearson was low net with 30.

Scott Erwin was second with 31, while Dave Selsor and Luke Karn tied for third with 32.

STANDINGS

Brownlee-Wray 50

Gisco 41.5

Hank’s Place 40.5

Jennings Construction 39.5

Hemm’s Glass 39

Erwin Distriburing 37

Winsupply of Piqua 35.5

Classic Concrete 33

A.R.M.S. Inc. 30

Atlantis Sportswear 29.5

Koverman Staley Dickerson 28.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 28

Larger cards

38 at Echo

Don Larger was low gross in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills Wednesday with a 38.

Jay Dee Denson was second with 39, while Brad Erwin and Phil Goedde tied for third with 41.

Jeff Shroyer was low net with 32.

Jeff Heath and Skip Murray tied for second with 33.

STANDINGS

Mulligan’s Pub 50

Paul Sherry Chrysler 41.5

Unity National Bank 40.5

Murray Properties 39

Patriot Fence 37.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 36.5

Francis Office Supply 33

3 Bros and the “law” 32.5

Long Shots 27.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 22

Two card

43 at Echo

Judy Williams and Kathie Isenhouer tied for low gross with 43 in regular nine-hole play in the Ladies League Tuesday at Echo Hills.

Karen Nickol was low net with 30, while Cindy Pearson was second with 35.

Jean Heath was low putts with 15.

Marty Hemm and Delma Grissom tied for second with 18.

Keisters card

37 at PCC

Rudy and Rhonda Keister won the Couples Sunset — Nine Wine and Dine alternate shot competition at Piqua Country Club with a 37.

Kelly and Ale Hostetter were second with 43, while Jim and Cheryl Burkhardt finished second with 44.

Jim Burkhardt had the long putt on two and Joe Hinds had the long putt on eight.

PCC juniors

tie SCC 6-6

In their opening PGA Junior League att Piqua Country Club, the PCC team tied Ípringfield Country Club with six flags each.

All the children had a wonderful time full of high-fives and smiles.

Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Jeff Jennings was second low gross in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_jennnings3-1.jpg Rob Kiser/Call File Photo Jeff Jennings was second low gross in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills. Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Chad Sherrill hits a tee shot during last year’s Piqua City Golf Championship as Brian Robbins and Dave Larger look on. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_070817mju_golf_piqua_chadsherrill-2-1.jpg Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Chad Sherrill hits a tee shot during last year’s Piqua City Golf Championship as Brian Robbins and Dave Larger look on. Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Andy Arp is the defending champion in the Piqua City Golf Championship. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/06/web1_070817mju_golf_piqua_andyarp-1-1.jpg Mike Ullery/Call File Photo Andy Arp is the defending champion in the Piqua City Golf Championship.