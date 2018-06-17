Christmas in July at Stillwater Valley Golf Club; Covington holds youth, junior high volleyball camps; Edison State holding 3-on-3 tournament

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July golf outing honoring the memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held July 21 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area in the memory of Staci Blythe.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children. It provides Christmas presents for local children,as well as children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State Unviversity where Staci was also treated.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The outing will be a four-person scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50.

Deadline for entry is July 17.

Information and registration forms are available on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.

Bucc spikers

hold camps

COVINGTON — The Covington High School volleyball program recently held 3-da7 summer camps for youth (grades 4-5-6) and junior high (grades 7-8) and had 51 participants.

Award winners included

Fourth Grade

Campers of the Day: Ava Hartwig, Grace Cook and Ramse Vanderhorst.

Camper of the Week: Ava Hartwig.

Fifth Grade

Campers of the Day: Dakohta Kenworthy, Hailey Naff and Delaney Murphy.

Camper of the Week: Dakohta Kenworthy

Sixth Grade

Campers of the Day: Kellie Wright, Hannah Alexander and Bailey Lucas.

Camper of the Week: Taylor Kirker.

Seventh Grade

Campers of the Day: Kila Stephan, Kearsten Wiggins and Carlie Besecker.

Camper of the Week: Marena Kimmel.

Eighth Grade

Campers of the Day: Reaghan Lemp, Lauren York and Emma Naff.

Camper of the Week: Nigella Reck.

They would also like to give recognition to the following local businesses that made donations to the 2018 camp —Sweet Treats, Covington; Subway, Covington; Clarks Pizza, Covington; and McDonalds, Piqua.

Edison holding

3-on-3 tourney

There will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Edison State on July 14.

Divisions (best on grade in the next school year) are grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

Entry fee is $60 per team if received by July 12 or $70 at the door.

There are three games guaranteed per team with t-shirts for the winners. Enter north doors on campus.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and those registering the day of need to do so by 9 a.m.

For more information, call (937) 726-3563 or email dnew@edisonohio.edu

Photo Provided Fourth and fifth grade participants in the Covington youth volleyball camp. Photo Provided Sixth grade participants in the Covington youth volleyball camp. Photo Provided Seventh grade participants in the Covington junior high volleyball camp. Photo Provided Eighth grade participants in the Covington junior high volleyball camp.