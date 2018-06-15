Frantz to compete at USATF Junior Nationals

AKRON, Ohio — Former state champion and University of Akron freshman Jenna Frantz (Versailles) is among the women’s pole vault field at this weekend’s USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championships hosted by Indiana University at Hayes Track at the Haugh Complex in Bloomington, Ind.

Frantz, who capped a stellar rookie campaign for the Zips placing second in the women’s pole vault at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships and finishing fourth at the outdoor meet, will hit the track at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 17.

An NCAA East Preliminary Round qualifier, Frantz registered a career-best outdoor clearance of 13-11.25 (4.25m) at the Texas Relays on March 30. She went on to place fourth at the MAC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 13-6.25 (4.12m).

Frantz was named the MAC’s Freshman Field Performer of the Meet at the league’s indoor championships on Feb. 24 after eclipsing 13-5 (4.09m) en route to earning second-team All-MAC accolades with a runner-up finish. She previously established a career-best indoor mark of 13-8.50 (4.18m) at the Kent State Qualifier on Feb. 10.