Piqua football holds annual Lift-A-Thon

The Piqua football team held its annual Lift-A-Thon recently.

See photo for winners.

They would like to take this opportunity to thank all those that help make thier 2018 Lift-A-Thon a success this year through their contributions. The support of our local businesses as well as private donations has always been outstanding. Hopefully, they will be able to continue representing our community in a manner that makes everyone proud to be a part of the Indian Nation.

Piqua football

camps offered

The Piqua football camps will be held July 16-18.

The camp for grades 1-6 and 7-8 will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. and cost will be $50, including a camp t-shirt.

Junior high conditioning will be July 23-25 at 6 p.m.

Practice will be July 30 to Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

Brochures for the camps will be available at Piqua High School, Piqua Junior High and all swimming pools.

U.S. Academy

coming to Piqua

The U.S. Baseball Academy is coming to Hardman Field in Piqua.

The training program will be held June 25-28.

Sessions for grades 1-9 include six hours of instruction in one skill for as low as $139.

Add a second skill for $99 and add a third skill for $59.

The program will be run locally by Piqua varsity baseball coach Brad Lavey.

For more information, call (866) 622-4487 or email info@usbaseballacademy.com to register.

Bucc Boosters

golf outing

The Covington Bucc Boosters annual golf scramble will be held on June 23 at Echo Hills Golf Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The tournament is limited to the first 25 teams.

The tournament format provides sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and

individuals to help support Covington athletics.

The format is a 4-person best ball scramble format. Our goal is to make this scramble unique and memorable and raise money to help support Covington athletics at the same time.

There will be lots of prizes, good food, and some specialty holes,incorporating other sports, that you wouldn’t normally find at a golf scramble.

There are currently still openings for teams.

Entry and sponsorship details are available at https://www.facebook.com/BuccBoosters.

For additional information please contact Bob or Glen at bobsupinger@gmail.com or glenrh1@yahoo.com.