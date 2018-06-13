Edison State to hold Car Show July 14

The Edison State softball team will be holding its first Car Show fundraiser, which will be an annual event, July 14.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.

There will be food, music, door prizes, dash plaques and a 50-50 drawing.

Cost is $10 per car and the rain date is July 15.

“It will come down to the weather,” Edison State softball coach Dan Cain said. “If we have good weather, I think it will be a big hit. We will have a lot of cars there. We are hoping to run a Disc Golf tournament at the same time. There are 18 holes out there. We are still working on that.”

And the money will go towards a trip next February.

“It will be affordable, because we are going for a weekend, not the whole week,” Cain said. “We are hoping to go down to Georgia and play. That’s why we are having this fundraiser.”

Edison is still looking for trophy sponsors and door prize donations.

Anyone interested can contact Cain at (937) 570-2630. For more information on the event, you can call Cain or (937) 335-1960.