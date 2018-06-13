Edison State softball ready for year two; car show fundraiser set for July 14

By Rob Kiser

rkiser@dailycall.com

Edison State Community College could not have picked a worse spring to start the softball program.

But, given everything, Edison State coach Dan Cain was excited about what the team accomplished.

“We got 20 games in,” Cain said. “That is not what you are expecting at all. This was the worst spring I can remember.”

The longtime high school coach remembers one particular Saturday.

“I had to drag the outfield (because of snow), just so it was playable,” Cain said with a laugh. “It was was 19 degrees (wind chill). The other team was in town from Cleveland. So, I gave them the option if they wanted to play. So, we played and split two games. You know, 19 degrees, the pitcher’s can’t even feel their hands. But, both teams had to play in it. You play when you can play.”

Edison also had another disadvantage.

“A lot of the teams we played went to Florida and played before coming back here and starting the season,” Cain said. “We didn’t do that. So, that was tough.”

It is a problem he hopes to alleviate next season.

And the Lady Chargers will be holding the first of what they expect to be an annual car show event at Edison State on July 14 to raise money.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and trophies will be presented at 3 p.m.

There will be food, music, door prizes, dash plaques and a 50-50 drawing.

Cost is $10 per car and the rain date is July 15.

“It will come down to the weather,” Cain said. “If we have good weather, I think it will be a big hit. We will have a lot of cars there. We are hoping to run a Disc Golf tournament at the same time. There are 18 holes out there. We are still working on that.”

And the money will go towards a trip next February.

“It will be affordable, because we are going for a weekend, not the whole week,” Cain said. “We are hoping to go down to Georgia and play. That’s why we are having this fundraiser.”

Edison is still looking for trophy sponsors and door prize donations.

Anyone interested can contact Cain at (937) 570-2630. For more information on the event, you can call Cain or (937) 335-1960.

Nine of the 13 Edison players this season were freshman. And Cain is excited about next season.

Among those expected back are Lexie Long (Covington) who batted .385 with a home run, 11 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Lexi Romine (Greenon) batted .348 with three doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs.

Mackenzie Smith (Graham) led the team with 15 RBIs, while hitting three doubles and batting .313.

Rayna Brownlee (Piqua) had 10 RBIs, while Justice Warner (Covington) led the team with four triples.

Romine had three of Edison’s six wins, while striking out 26 and walking 11.

Also back are Tori Smith (Bradford), Lauren Baughn (Greenville), Alexis Ontrop (St. Henry) and Emma Miller (Wapakoneta).

“I am excited about next season,” Cain said. “We will have a 20-women roster. We had 13 this year, which I like. But, we will carry 20 on the roster. We are giving scholarships next year, which we couldn’t do this year. It is nice to be able to walk up to these girls that played this year and tell them they have a scholarship for next year and see the smile on their faces.”

Cain said it was a learning experience for him, working around college schedules to get practice in.

“I have to do it differently than high school,” he said. “But, that’s the deal. That’s what they are here for — to get their grades. We are bringing some more girls in. We are going to start next season with five pitchers, so we are going to have a lot more depth there. It should be a good year.”

And a little better weather won’t hurt anything.

Rob Kiser is Sports Editor for the Daily Call. He can be reached at (937) 451-3334.