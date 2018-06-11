Edison athletes received academic honors; Johnson signs with Limestone; Meyer to play baseball for Edison

Staff Reports

Twenty-four student-athletes from Edison State Community College have been named members of the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) All-Academic Team for Spring 2018. To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA in the specific semester.

“Our student-athletes are doing exceptionally well both on the court and in the classroom,” said Nate Cole, Athletic Director at Edison State. “This not only speaks to the quality of student-athletes we’ve been fortunate enough to recruit but also the coaching staff and Edison State staff and faculty who have worked with them along the way.”

Three members of the Edison State women’s volleyball team earned honors, including Miranda Hickey (Jackson Center), Regan Williams (Lima), and Vanessa Winner (Jackson Center).

Earning honors from the men’s basketball team are Zach Haeseker (Germantown), Zach Ledbetter (Vandalia), Nick Thompson of (Tipp City), and Romello Yaqub (Troy).

Six of the women’s basketball team earned honors, including Jessie Crowell (Covington), Riley Culver (Wapakoneta), Holly Frey (Ft. Loramie), Kayla Tullis (St. Paris), Marin Reis (Dayton), Lauren Monnin (Versailles).

Leamsi Bermudez (Patillas, Puerto Rico), Gustavo Bonilla (Juncos, Puerto Rico), Andrew Collins (Norwood), Jackson Hobbs (Sidney), and Jake Whisman (Centerville) represent the baseball team in academic excellence.

From the softball team, Cydney Adams (Union City), Emma Miller (Wapakoneta), Katlyn Riffell (Sidney), Lauren Baughn (Greenville), Lexi Romine (Enon), and Stephanie Scholl (Union City).

Johnson signs

with Limestone

Marcus Johnson, of Lexington, Kentucky, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at the Limestone University in South Carolina following his successful career at Edison State Community College.

“Marcus is a great example of a guy who came in and really took the coaching and transferred that to the field,” said Edison State head baseball coach Scott Jones. “He is an outstanding competitor and has the character to match. He will be a great asset to Limestone.”

Johnson, a two-year starting left-handed pitcher, will leave the Charger baseball program as the career and single-season strikeout record holder. In his career, Johnson threw 98.2 IP with 135 Ks, 73 hits, 43 BB, and 3.01 ERA. He received OCCAC Pitcher of the Week honors twice in his career and was named All-OCCAC Second Team following the 2018 season.

Johnson will be the eighth Edison State baseball player in the last three seasons to advance his career beyond the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“We wish Marcus the best of luck with his baseball career and future,” added Coach Jones.

While attending Limestone University, Johnson will continue working toward bachelor’s degree.

The Limestone University baseball program competes as Division II members of the National College Athletic Association (NCAA).

Two Edison

players honored

Johnson and freshman catcher Jake Clements were both honored on the All-OCCAC baseball team.

Both players were named to the second team.

Meyer signs

with Edison

Wyatt Meyer of Springfield, Ohio, has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Edison State Community College beginning in the fall of 2018. As a senior at Shawnee High School, Meyer was a right-handed pitcher for the Braves. In the off-season, Meyer plays for the Dayton Classics.

“We are excited to get Wyatt,” said Edison State Head Coach Scott Jones. “We feel he has a high ceiling arm strength wise.”

Meyer will work toward obtaining an Associate of Applied Business degree in Business Management while attending Edison State.