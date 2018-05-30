Girls state track and field preview

By Rob Kiser

The Versailles girls track and field team have several relays ranked highly for the Division II state track and field meet Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Both the 800 relay (Cassie Peters, Liz Watren, Ali Moran, Ellen Peters) and the 1,600 relay (Watren, Lindsey Winner, Kenia McEldowney, Ellen Peters) have the third fastest times in 1:44.62; and 4:00.07, respectively.

The 400 relay (Lucy Prakel, Ellen Peters, Ali Moran, Ava Moran) have the 12th fastest time, 49.74.

Prakel has the fourth best vault in the pole vault, 11-6; while McEldowney has the 13th fastest time in the 800, 2:18.88.

Prakel will compete in the pole vault on Saturday morning.

The running prelims are Friday and the finals are Saturday.

The top two in each heat and the next five fastest times in the prelims will advance to Saturday’s finals.

D-III

Both Covington and Lehman Catholic have relays positioned to make runs at state titles in the Division III competition, while Covington could make a run at the team title.

For Covington, both the 800 relay (Rayna Horner, Tori Lyle, Morgan Lowe, Breanna Kimmel) and the 1,600 relay (Paige Boehringer, Lowe, Horner, Kimmel) have the fastes times in 1:43.82 and 3:59.67. respectively.

Horner also has the third fastest time in the 400, 57.25.

In the 100, Kimmel is tied for the 15th fastest time, 12.72.

Covington thrower Lauren Christian has the second best put in the shot put, 42-8; and 13th best throw in the discus, 120-0.

The Lehman 400 relay (Lauren McFarland, Lindsey Magoteaux, Rylie McIver, Alanna O’Leary) are tied for the fastest time with West Liberty-Salem at 49.85. WLS beat them by five-thousands of a second at the regional.

Also for Lehman, O’Leary has the seventh fastest time in the 200, 25.65; while Magoteaux has the 14th fastest time, 12.71.

Christian will throw in both events on Friday.

