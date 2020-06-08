Reader against demolishing historic home

To the Editor:

As a 20-year resident of Troy and a 20-year homeowner in the Southwest Historic District (SWHD), I feel compelled to write and voice my request that the City Planning Commission take all steps necessary to protect the historic home at 126 South Cherry Street, Troy, Ohio.

1. Allowing the razing of this historic home will undermine the value of the Southwest Historic District as a whole, as each home in our District is deemed historic and necessary and irreplaceable.

2. I believe that the current property owners, First United Methodist Church (FUMC), should be cited for multiple cases of property neglect. They cannot be allowed to continue neglecting this property. (Other homeowners in the neighborhood have been cited for violations, why not them?)

3. A negative impact to the Southwest Historic District is a negative impact to the downtown of Troy, as they are intimately connected. Tourism to Troy involves visitors who desire to shop and experience a historic downtown. These adjoining neighborhoods are a part of that history and tourism as well.

4. Some have said that the home should be demolished because it has problems. By that argument, all the historic buildings in Troy should be razed. Every historic structure has problems. Citizens who care about protecting and preserving historic sites for future Trojans know very well that historic home “problems” can be solved and repaired… for the betterment of all. Short-sighted people with no regard to historic preservation suggest such things.

5. If you need an example of a historic home with problems that should have been demolished, look to 216 W. Franklin Street. This home was falling down with fire damage, water damage, and structural issues. I suggest the Planning Commission drive by what is now the home of The Troy Foundation, and imagine it demolished and a parking lot in it’s place. Once you see what can be accomplished with some care and vision, you’ll soon see that a historic home such as 126 South Cherry Street should also be protected and preserved.

6. I look forward to hearing that the Troy Planning Commission has the vision and care for our City and decides to preserve this historic home—and others like it—at all costs.

Lisa A. Harris

Troy