Failure to maintain property threat to neighborhood

The the Editor:

The failure of First United Methodist Church to maintain its property at 126 S. Cherry St. is a threat to our neighborhood. With their purchase of the property in 2013, the church assumed the responsibility to maintain the property in a manner consistent with the neighborhood.

To claim there was “tacit approval” is misleading at best. The church is bound by the same ordinances as every other property owner. I can find no mention of “tacit approval” anywhere in the city’s ordinances.

This is an example of “demolition by neglect,” a tactic used by developers to skirt around their responsibilities in historic neighborhoods. It is then quite easy to “paved paradise/ And put up a parking lot”.

The city shares an equal responsibility for failing to hold the church responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of its property.

When you purchase a house built during the turn of the last century, you have to expect you are going to have a lot of costs to keep it standing. Many of us have made that investment.

It appears to me that the church — a wealthy entity with a large congregation — believes it has special dispensation when it comes to property ownership. I wonder if the entity owning the property was less wealthy, more diverse and less powerful, would the city have let the property deteriorate?

— Doug Page

Troy