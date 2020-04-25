Teacher grateful for resources, support

To the Editor:

Six weeks ago, administrators and teachers across Ohio received short notice of a temporary school closure. Here in Piqua, were given a few short hours to formulate a plan on how to continue our students’ education, and are now doing the same to finish out the schoolyear.

While it is hard to express how much I miss seeing and interacting with my students, it is just as hard to fully express how grateful I am to our IT teams, administrators, and parents for helping with this transition. Resources like Google Classroom and Zoom have supported this shift in education and facilitated the quick shift to remote learning. We are blessed to have an online learning platform to keep our students engaged until we be together again in the classroom.

It’s easy to focus on the negative and dwell on what we are missing out on. However, we evolve with the times, and teaching is no difference. Until we can reunite in the classroom again, I am so grateful for the resources and support poured into our students to allow us to safely continue their education.

— Crystal Ayers

Troy