Some healthcare workers need financial help

To the Editor:

This state of emergency has effected all of us, and none more than our healthcare workers. While many are tasked with taking care of patients and providing real-time care, many of the other practitioners here in our own county have closed their offices to protect their patients and preserve PPE. These types of actions cannot be forgotten and have been an important reason why we can now start to move forward.

However, many of these same healthcare providers have taken a serious financial hit. Their practices operate like any other business — with overhead, employees, and operational costs. As Congress debates another round of emergency funding relief, I ask Congressman Davidson and Senator Portman to support these doctors and practitioners with federal funds.

— Kerry Stanley

Troy