Thanks for support

To the Editor:

A very special thank you to those who attended and supported our three Lenten fish fries this year. We really appreciate your patience as we went through some new experiences this year in preparing and holding the fish fries. We could not have done this without the many people who work behind the scenes to prepare everything and those that worked the night of the fish fries.

The fish fries have been cancelled for the rest of the Lenten season due to the coronavirus. We want our workers to be safe and those of you that support the fish fries to be safe also.

Thank you again and we look forward to seeing you next year!

— Mitch Hohlbein, chairperson

St. Mary Catholic Church

Piqua