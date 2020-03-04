President not taking virus seriously

To the Editor:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently declared the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) a pandemic. This virus has become a world-wide problem. The CDC has advised Americans to prepare for the potential spread of the virus, to take precautions. I was astonished when I heard our president, on the national news, when asked whether America was prepared for this pandemic, say “We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows.” Really?

I do not get into politics, as I love my family, friends, and neighbors. But his statement is outrageous. This pandemic is serious business. But, President Trump probably told the truth … he doesn’t know. No wonder, since this administration drastically cut CDC funds, thereby, eliminating many important positions, and eliminated many White House communication paths with the CDC staff. The White House placed themselves out of the loop.

I am a strong advocate for sensible, good health care with 41 years experience as a Registered Nurse. Prevention of diseases is so important. The CDC has a list (Google CDC) for preparation so that all of us can be well informed about this virus:

1. Good hand washing with soap and water,

2. A good hand sanitizer when in public,

3. Avoiding close contact with others with colds, cough, sneezing, congestion, etc

4 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue,

5. The elderly and those with autoimmune issues might want to avoid public gatherings,

6. Stay home when you are sick, and

7. Seek CDC advice if traveling.

Pandemics are serious. Be sensible. Be informed. Take precautions. We “really do know”. Even our economists know something is brewing … look at the DOW … they know … why does our president not know?

— Jerry Christy

Piqua