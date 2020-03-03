Cast your vote for a visionary

To the Editor:

You have an exciting choice to make this March 17. You can cast your vote for a dynamic, visionary and proven leader, Wade Westfall. Growing up in Piqua, Wade started his career as a small business owner. His leadership skills emerged early when he took the lead to get a safety gate installed at the dangerous railroad crossing on 25-A to protect the children who were traveling to school.

Wade ran for the Miami County Commission in 1989, and was elected as one of the youngest persons to serve in that capacity. He built Four Sons baseball field on his farm in the Miami East School District, where he and his wife Susan raised their family, creating one of the largest select baseball leagues in the state of Ohio. He has improved and invested in real estate all over Miami County, including several historically significant properties in downtown Troy. He believes in Miami County, and he shares our common values of family, hard work and limited government.

What is the secret to Wade’s success? He has a positive attitude and the unique ability to work with all kinds of people. With your vote on March 17, he will take that attitude to the Miami County Commission where he will work to make our community a place we can all be proud of.

— Mike and Elizabeth Gutmann

Piqua