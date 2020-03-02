Cast your vote for Simmons

Fellow Miami County Residents,

It is my distinct honor and privilege to endorse Commissioner Greg Simmons for a second term as Miami County Commissioner. I have known Commissioner Simmons for nearly 30 years and during that time, he has demonstrated himself to be a dedicated public servant, determined to always be found doing the right thing for this county.

Commissioner Simmons is a decorated Navy War Veteran, and has served in a variety of roles in Miami County government over a period of many years. Among these roles were the Superintendent of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, the Director of the Children’s Services Board, Chief Probation Officer for the Adult Parole Authority, and various other roles such as a Park Ranger for the Miami County Park District. In each role he has served in, he has done so with unsurpassed commitment and distinction. For example, when he retired from the West Central Detention Center, he left nearly a $1 million dollar surplus in the county coffers. In his first term as County Commissioner, he attended his first meeting of the Children Services Board and knew there was definitely a problem due to his extensive experience. As a result, he reported the abnormalities to law enforcement which led to the former Director being charged and convicted with felony theft in office and removed.

Commissioner Simmons is a man of impeccable integrity, who has dedicated his professional life to the service of others. Miami County has benefited greatly from his service and dedication to his community, and will continue to benefit by keeping Commissioner Simmons at the helm of our county government for four more years. Please join me by casting your vote for Gregory Simmons for a second term for Miami County Commissioner on March 17, 2020.

Sincerely and Respectfully,

Anthony E. Kendell

Miami County Prosecuting Attorney