Thank you for making retirement party special

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who attended my retirement ceremony, including family, friends, the citizens of Christiansburg and surrounding area, and my co-workers from Laser Plane.

Thank you to the Casstown, Fletcher, and Johnson-St. Paris fire departments, and the Christian Worship Center.

Thank you to all the members of the Christiansburg Fire Co. for all the hard work you did in preparing for it, and seeing it come to fruition.

It has been a pleasure working with you all in the service of our fellow man.

— Michael Sullenberger, Retired Assistant Fire Chief

Christiansburg