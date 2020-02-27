To the Editor:

I ask my fellow Miami Countians to vote for the re-election of Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. Sheriff Duchak has shown integrity, professionalism, and diligence in his execution of the duties of his office and deserves another term as our top law enforcement officer in the county! As a reporter I found Sheriff Duchak to be always ready to speak to the public and I feel his heart is in the right place — the safety of our citizens! When you head to the polls, remember law and order, remember professionalism, remember Dave Duchak!

— Bill McIntosh

Troy