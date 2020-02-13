Princess ball has overwhelming response

To the Editor:

On Feb. 8, Fields of Grace Worship Center hosted their Sixth annual Princess Ball.

The attendance was unbelievable and due to this next year tickets will have to be sold and it will have to become a princess plus one ball.

We have to make sure that those who attend have a fun time and that the little girls and their dads, grandpa’s or special gentleman in their life will walk away with great memories.

We appreciate the outpouring of support for this event from the surrounding communities but next year will have to be a first come, first serve basis. We will also have an age limit for the girls who attend.

We are going to have an open house the afternoon of the ball for those moms, grandparents and the community to come and view the ballroom at its best. This will give them a chance to experience where their special little gal will spend her evening.

So stay tuned for our announcement of the next princess ball, which will be held in February 2021.

— Shelly Furrow, outreach coordinator

Covington