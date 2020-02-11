Reader supports Trump

To The Editor:
I voted for Trump in 2016 and will vote for him again this year. He is a free-market capitalist and has proven over the past three years that he will fight for Americans.
• unemployment is at a historic low
• poverty rates are at record lows
• millions of new jobs
• energy independence
• stock market at an all-time high
• lower tax rates for all income ranges
• rollback of terrible regulations
• USMCA signed
• part one of a new trade agreement signed with China
• new walls up at the southern border
• immigration laws enforced
• strong and vibrant military
• better health care for veterans
• criminal justice reform
• 2nd Amendment defended
• US Embassy moved to Jerusalem
• great Supreme Court picks
• supporter of religious freedom
• supporter of educational choice
• working to minimize abortions
• free market health care
• against the green new deal
• supporter of common sense green initiatives
This is just a short list of what this great president has done and is doing for America!!
— Mary Ellen Buechter
Piqua