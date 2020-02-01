Center had successful year with community’s help

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Bradford Area Association of Churches (BAAC) and Resource Center we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way to make 2019 such a wonderful year for our community. Our shelves have remained full because of the efforts of all the churches, the Bradford School system, the community organizations and all of the wonderful donations in the surrounding area. This association could not operate without any of you, whether your contributions are small or bigger and your food donations are one or one item or many.

Also we want to thank you for your help with the Thanksgiving dinner. The Community Club provided the building, and Dottie Carder and her crew prepared the meal and the churches provided the funding, the wonderful array of pies and the workers to serve and clean up after the dinner. This worked out very well as we hope to provide this meal again next year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Thank you again to all of you.

And once again for those of you in the community who need the services that are offered by the BAAC Resource center you may still contact Mary Alice at 448-2444 or Debby at 216-8452 for help with food or utilities during the year. It has been our pleasure to serve you as co-directors of the Resource Center since 2003 and we will look forward to hearing from you on 2020.

— Debby Jess and Mary Alice Yount

Bradford