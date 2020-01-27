MLK event deemed success

To the Editor:

On behalf of the MLK Planning Committee we would like to thank the following organizations, businesses and all those who volunteered for making the 2020 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day Celebration a well-attended and community exclusive.

The Bake House Bread & Cookie Company, city of Troy Police, city of Troy, Lincoln Community Center, Courts of Praise, Kettering Health Network, Troy First United Methodist Church, Gospel Community Church, Father’s House Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston. WV, Zion Baptist Church of Dayton, First United Church of Christ, First Place Worship Center, Richards Chapel United Methodist and special thanks to all our ushers and lunch volunteers.

Because of all their hard work and effort the theme of this year’s celebration of “The Beloved Community” was demonstrated.

— Charlotte Rehmert and the MLK Planning Committee