Board thanks volunteers, those who donated

To the Editor:

The 2019 Fort Rowdy Gathering Board of Directors would like to give a big “Thank You” to all who make the Gathering possible, whether it’s volunteering, donations of materials, or financial support.

Your help allows the Fort Rowdy Gathering to continue! We would like to give a special thank you to the following for their donations:

Financial support — Covington Saving & Loan, NewTech Plastic and Operation Venture

Supplies/services — Scott Fisher — water; General Films — trash can liners; Mega City Fire & Security — fire extinguishers; village of Covington — trash removal; and land/booth space — Marias Technologies.

All volunteers — without your help, the work would not get done.

We would like to recognize the Gathering’s special friend, Sam Herron, for his continuing support of the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

— Anita Hawk, volunteer

Covington