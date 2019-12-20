Remember reason for the season

To the Editor:

The real reason for the season is the birth of our Christ child, our very Creator, our King whose throne was a manger in a unlit covered shelter as there was no room in the inn for his life giving parents, Mary and Joseph.

As we light the last candle, on our Advent wreath, the candle of love, this Sunday, Dec. 22. The four candles will all then be illuminated. The candles on our Advent wreath are hope, peace, joy, and lastly love. Let us all remember the biggest miracle of the holiday season is that our Lord and Savior, Jesus, sent to us by our Holy Spirit to free us from our past sin filled lives, and to offer us all a wonderful future.

May the four candles of our Advent wreath, hope, peace, joy, and love, be with you all as we celebrate of our King, our very Creator’s birth. May I wish all a marry Christmas and much success in the new year of our Lord in 2020.

— Mark Bradley, USAF, Retired

Pleasant Hill