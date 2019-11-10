Coat donation program again a success

To the Editor:

I and my entire staff would like to thank all Miami County school districts and fellow residents for the generous donations of coats again this year for operation cover-up.

This marks the 29th year in which the sheriff’s office has offered operation cover-up to make coats available for those in need.

Over 900 coats were collected and the majority were given out this past Saturday. The remainder were donated to the Vietnam veterans of America.

Big thank you as well to Sunset Cleaners who, as in past years, cleaned all of the coats and the Miami County Agriculture Society who allowed use of a building last Saturday.

— Dave Duchak, Sheriff

Miami County