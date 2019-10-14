Covington school levy needs residents’ support

To the Editor:

Covington Exempted Village School District (CEVSD) renewal income tax.

On election day this year, vote yes for this renewal. It is not an increase in taxes. CEVSD needs our continued support to keep excellent, highly trained, dedicated and caring staff. We (citizens of Covington School District) have beautiful and functional facilities that need to be kept that way — and of course funds are needed for that and the staff.

We have up-to-date facilities, superior art and music programs, great extra-curricular activities, superior sports programs and facilities. There are presently modern and up-to-date one-on-one technology programs that need to be updated from time to time.

The renewal is needed to continue excellent education of the students and assure continued financial stability and responsibility. As a result of responsible fiscal management, CEVSD was able to build and operate a brand new K-8 building without asking the voters for any new or additional operating money. Passage of the renewal will provide for the continued responsible fiscal management and excellent, highly trained, dedicated and caring staff and facilities.

— James R. O’Donnell

Covington