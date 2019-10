To the Editor:

We would like to let the Covington area voters to know we are voting for Joyce Robertson and think you should too. She was many ideas to cut waste and take on the concerns of all residents of Covington.

We need a change in the office of mayor. She takes the time to meet and speak on any questions we need answers to.

Get out and vote for Joyce because she cares!

— Jeanne and Larry Scott

Covington