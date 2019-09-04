Golf classic has another successful year

To the Editor:

Bradford Fire and Rescue Golf Classic had another great outing after its 27th year.

The 27th Bradford Fire and Rescue Golf Outing was held on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Stillwater Golf Course.

Through the generosity of 30 golf teams and 76 hole sponsers, they raised $4815 to buy equipment to provide fire and EMS services for the citizens of their fire and EMS district.

The winners were Cathy Barhorst — Ladies longest drive

Shane Angle — Mens longest drive

Mandi Wood — Ladies closest to the pin

Alex Swabb — Mens closest to the pin

First place team — Ryan Hope, Dan Davenport, Andy Follick

Second place team — Don McReynolds, Rex McReynolds, Morgan McReynolds and Brock Faulkner

Third place team — Jeff fFashner, Madi Wood, Jace Wood, Jason Wood

Sponsors included: Huffman, Landis, Weaks and Walter Law Firm: Marshalls Shell & Bridgestone, Shipman, Dixon, Livingston Law Firm, Miami County FOP No. 58, Weldy’s Dairy Bar, Trainstop Restaurant, Candace Goodall Architect, Fashner Enterpise — Jake Fashner, GNB Bradford Banking Center, Buschur Electric of Minster, Covington Savings & Loan, Megacity Fire and Security, All American Fire Equipment, Dick Lavey Trucking, Primary Care — Scott Swabb, M.D., Miami County Judge Sam Huffman, Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer, Kevin Flory Landscaping, Stocker-Fraley Funeral Homes, Finfrock Construction, Littman-Thomas Insurance, Burgess Ambulance Sales, Pattys IGA, State Senator Steve Huffman, Second National Bank, Matt Huffman for Ohio, Hockers Service of Bradford, Dave Knapp Ford-Lincoln of Greenville, the Enis family of Bradford, Anheser-Busch Sales of Lima, and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Bradford Fire and Rescue would like to thank everyone for their support.

— Jan Mottinger, Chief

Bradford Fire and Rescue Services