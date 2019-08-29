Piqua summer concerts excellent

To the Editor:

This summer’s concerts were a delight to attend. The band, especially the talented soloists, added so much to the city arts programs.

All are to be applauded for this high quality entertainment. However, we and many friends are disappointed that the groups swing band did not play the last concert as they did last year. Our kind of swing music is appreciated by many and very enjoyable. Last year’s swing concert drew the largest crowd. Hope the swing band can be added next year.

We are fans of your Piqua bands and that wonderful park pavilion. Till next year, thank you.

— John A. Gibson

Sidney