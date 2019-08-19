Down A River event has successful new setting

To the Editor,

The Sixth annual Down A River, Down A Beer held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, behind the power plant was another successful event. We can not thank our committee and event staff enough. We can not thank our sponsors enough. The credit for its success goes to the fact that these people are dedicated to making it the best it can be. The collaboration between committee members and sponsors is very strong, it has been since the beginning. Working hand in hand to make this a one of a kind beer festival very unique.

This year at 919 S. Main St., behind the power plant, couldn’t have been any better. The setting was stunning, looking up and down our Great Miami River (GMR). The portico overlooking the water as it flowed to the low dam, and the shade on an August evening from the three-story plant and it’s industrial feel, to seeing patrons sit on the bank and be able to be up close to the river fire rings, it was just a spectacular venue. All night long, from event staff to patrons to sponsors the words were, “this is just a beautiful setting, I never knew this was here.” “To be on the river, this has been great, this is what the festival is all about.”

As the week has gone on, we have run into patrons and we are being thanked for showcasing the site. This is where we should say, thank you to the city of Piqua workers who worked very diligently to make the site ready for the event. As well as keeping it so beautiful all year round. Grab your lunch and go sit on the benches at this spot on the GMR.

As the event organizers, we truly appreciate all the support and wish to say “Thank You.”

Look for Down A River, Down A Beer next year, at 919 S. Main St., behind the power plant, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Visit our website at www.downariverdownabeer.com.

— Jim and Cheryl Burkhardt

Piqua