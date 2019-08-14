Event deemed a success

To the Editor:

The Sixth annual DAR/DAB (Down a River/Down a Beer) event, at the old Piqua Power plant, was a huge success last Saturday night. Special thanks to Unity National Bank, Great Miami Riverway, McColloch Baker Insurance, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Polysource, Hartzell Industries, French Oil Mill Machinery, Mainstreet Piqua, and POWW (Protecting Our Water Ways).

The setting was perfect, the music was superb, the weather was great, the rings of fire were stellar, and beverages were refreshing. It was a fabulous night. Thanks to all who attended and special thanks to the city Piqua and Dr. Beer and Mrs. Beer.

— Jeff Lange

POWW