Another year of sucessful river clean-up

To the Editor:

I would like to thank our main sponsor, Cargill, and our major sponsors, Atlantis, MCD, Cox Media, Budweiser, POWW, city of Sidney, River Rangers, Butler County SWD, Fifty West, and Bonbright Distributors for funding the 2019 Clean Sweep of The Great Miami River.

Special thanks go out to the local 42 businesses, organizations, families, and the city of Piqua for food, drink, equipment and financial support for the POWW section of this event (south Sidney to South Piqua). Also a big thanks go out to DAR/DAB (Down a River/Down a Beer).

But, when the paddles hit the water, the biggest thanks go out to those 100 plus volunteers that drug out, picked up, and carried out 5,120 pounds of trash from our beautiful Great Miami River.That included 37 tires, two TV sets, a black bear bow and arrow target, Lazy Boy recliner, vacumn cleaner, and kiddie pool.

This was our lowest total trash weight, eclipsing last year’s record low of 6,130 pounds

So to catch up on our totals, that is 187,620 pounds in 16 years! I’m very proud of all of you! Thank you.

— Jeff Lange

Executive Director/Founder

Protecting Our Water ways (POWW)