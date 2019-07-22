City’s response to issue appreciated

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to express appreciation to the city of Troy management and staff in their quick response to my citizen’s concern re: the state of the exterior of the Dollar General Store on Market St. and near the Kroger complex.

Within a few days, Mr. Titterington’s office had forwarded my concern on to the appropriate department and the Zoning and Streets section called me. The leasing property owner was notified and as of today, 7/19, the entire parking lot is being paved after the city notified them of their continued violations.

Troy continues to be a beautiful and well-maintained community because of this kind of response and leadership. We all have our complaints regarding issues, but I consider myself fortunate to be a resident here. (And that’s saying a lot after residing in Savannah, Ga. for many years).

— Charlotte Rehmert

Troy