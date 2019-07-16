Union Twp. Trustees thanks the community

To the Editor:

It’s been almost two months since the Memorial Day tornadoes ripped through Union Township. It’s time to say thanks to all who volunteered.

Thank you to all the first responders, local contractors, and the farming community who supplied equipment and man power, local truckers, the local churches and food banks, the relief center set up at the bowling alley and all the volunteers both local and from outside of Union Township.

Also, thank you to the neighboring townships, villages and cities, county engineer, county prosecutor, the county sheriff, ODOT of Miami County, Miami County Commissioners and many more that were overlooked, but greatly appreciated.

Watching our township step up and help one another made me realize there is no place I’d rather live.

Union Township Board of Trustees

Vice-President Phil Mote