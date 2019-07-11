Foundation supports senior center

To the Editor:

The Milton-Union Senior Citizens and Community Club would like to thank the Miami County Foundation for the wonderful grant that allowed us to replace our aging air conditioner and furnace system. Our system was over 30 years old and showing its age.

The foundation’s motto is “People Helping People,” and believe us, they truly live up to this motto. They have helped countless numbers of nonprofits in Miami County, and we encourage you to support them.

— Carol Garver, Activities Director, and the members of the West Milton Senior Citizens and Community Club