Troy picked the wrong colors

To the Editor:

I thought the City of Troy had a Beautification Committee! Why did they have to pay $60,000 for a consulting company to tell them to make our town’s colors navy blue and orange? What is up with that??

We are proud Trojans and we love our schools and all our sport teams! Our colors that we display are red and gray! Those colors show our pride for our youth!

You have all these surveys in the newspaper about favorite restaurants and such, but you can not ask the taxpayers what colors they want to represent their hometown?

The new colors are hideous!!

— Terri Schlosser

Troy