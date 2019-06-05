Consider rehoming a cat

To the Editor:

From the cute whiskers to the gentle licks, cats are the “purrfect” pet. In June, anyone can show some love to felines during Adopt-a-Cat Month. The event encourages people to adopt one of the millions of cats across the country sitting in shelters hoping to find a home.

Even if you’re a dog person or can’t currently adopt a cat, you can still help them out. The best way is supporting your local shelter or rescue. Despite what most believe, local shelters and rescues aren’t affiliated with national groups such as the Humane Society of the United States or ASPCA, notwithstanding the similar “SPCA” or “humane society” names. In fact, according to recent tax returns, national groups spend lavishly on executive salaries and even keep millions in offshore accounts — money that shelter animals don’t see.

Adopting, fostering, or donating to your local shelter or rescue directly are the best way to help cats or dogs. Why not start today?

— Will Coggin, Managing Director

Center for Consumer Freedom