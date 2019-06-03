Donuts disappoint supporters

To the Editor:

My friend and I buy the strawberry donuts every year. One, because we want to support the Troy High School Band, and second, because to us these are a staple to the Strawberry Festival.

This year we were very disappointed. The donuts just did not have the wonderful strawberry taste that they once had. They were edible, but just not as tasty as they have been every year. I do not know if you have cut back on anything, but you need to go back to the original recipe. We even had an elderly man that loves the donuts eat two of them. We said nothing, but he too stated our exact words.

Very disappointed.

— Terri Schlosser and Linda Brant

Troy