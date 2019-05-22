Reader concerned about McKaig Avenue

To the Editor:

McKaig Avenue needs to be re-striped. The north lane is too narrow for safe traffic flow, especially on Thursdays when trash containers are set in the north lane on the street. Car parking should be allowed on only one side of the street. One traffic light at the intersection of Dorset and McKaig would have been better and cheaper than the round about. Who is running the ship?

Today, I went to the cemetery, and flowers I put in a container on the end edge of the headstone (not in the ground) was knocked off totally and about three feet from the stone. The container was also dented.

Nelson Frantz

Troy