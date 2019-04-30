Kendall is visionary, leader

To the Editor:

I would like to encourage Troy residents to vote for Tom Kendall to become our next mayor. I have worked with Tom on several community projects over the past 40 years and admired his ability as a visionary and as a leader. While serving with Tom on Troy City Council for six years, I noted that he was always prepared with an understanding of the issues and voted in a logical and reasoned manner.

Tom knows the city of Troy and its citizens from all angles — industry, government, and nonprofit organizations. I believe that Tom’s vision, energy, and experience will make him a great mayor of the city of Troy, Ohio.

— Doug Tremblay

Troy