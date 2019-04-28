Students of month named

Provided photo

Springcreek Primary has announced the Spring Students of the Month! These students have shown exemplary behavior inside and outside of school. March recipients include, top row, from left: Demi Roberts, Payton Shoffner and Aiden Allen. Middle row, Tiffany Liu and Bentlee Freshour. Front row: MaKenna Mansia, Erica Tilton and Gaige Tobe.

Provided photo

April recipients include front row, from left, Hunter Adkisson, Lily Cota and Raven Warner. Back row: Kailey Perreira, Soraya Hudson, Lawrence Pitman, Nate Wheeler and Connor Sloan.