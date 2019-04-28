Friend supports Kendall for mayor

To the Editor:

I support Tom Kendall for mayor of the city of Troy.

Tom has been a good friend for over 15 years during which time I have witnessed his dedication, devotion and loyalty to his family, his friends and his community.

Tom has demonstrated time and time again that he is a leader. When he takes on a project, he makes every effort to ensure its successful completion.

Tom is a very proud citizen of the city of Troy. Whether it’s being Santa Claus at the annual tree lighting, organizing a Be the Match campaign in the city, being a volunteer and general chairman of the Troy Strawberry Festival or serving as a city councilman, Tom shows his love of his city.

Troy is a beautiful place to live and raise a family. I believe that having Tom Kendall as our mayor, Troy will continue to prosper. Please vote for Tom Kendall for mayor.

— Tom Cooney

Troy