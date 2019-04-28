Rain doesn’t dampen celebration

To the Editor:

With rain and wind sweeping through the area Friday, April 26, Troy’s annual Arbor Day Celebration was moved to The Bravo Room at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

The Troy Beautification Committee would like to thank the crew at Hobart Arena for quickly setting up the room in time for us to greet 21 third graders from Heywood, Kyle, Hook, Concord, Forest, Cookson, Montessori, St. Pat’s, and Troy Christian elementary schools. We appreciate the principals, teachers, and parents for getting the kids there after the Menke Park venue was changed — with time to spare! Thank you to Doug Tremblay for waiting at Menke Park, in the rain, in case anyone missed the message about the change.

Beautification Committee President Gareth Johnston introduced Mayor Beamish who proclaimed Troy a “Tree City U.S.A.” for the 33rd year. Special thanks to the mayor for joining us.

This year we honored the late Dr. Tom Redick, a graduate of the OSU College of Optometry with the planting of a Buckeye Tree at Menke Park (Troy Parks Department set the tree for us and we thank Jeremy Drake and his guys for that.)

We welcomed Barb Redick, sons Ben and Matt, and their family members and friends. Alan Kappers graciously spoke of Dr. Redick and we thank him for doing that.

Once again, we so appreciate the Troy Kiwanis Club for purchasing a book for each school’s library. This year’s book was “Celebritrees,” by Margi Preus.

My thanks to all the students who researched trees and presented their findings with such poise. Their parents and teachers should be proud of how they confidently stepped up with a microphone to talk to the crowd. They promised to visit “their” Buckeye tree every year to take a picture and remember their part in Troy’s 2019 Arbor Day Celebration.

— Amy Cullis

Troy Beautification Committee

Arbor Day Coordinator