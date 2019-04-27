Vote ‘yes’ for Piqua schools

To the Editor:

My family moved to Piqua so our son could attend Piqua City Schools. In our professional lives, my wife and I have lived in Georgia, South Carolina, New York and Ohio. When we first moved to Ohio, we lived in another city, but we bought our home in Piqua so our child could attend the best schools we had seen.

Our son has received an excellent and well-rounded education in Piqua City Schools. He and his classmates have benefited from classroom and extra-curricular experiences from Nicklin Learning Center all the way through Piqua High School. Through the careful financial planning and administrative leadership of Piqua City Schools, our students enjoy three new, well-appointed schools, effective curricula and an outstanding professional staff.

The levy on the ballot for May 7 is our opportunity to affirm the financial plans of our administration by renewing the 1.8 mill permanent improvement levy, and an additional 1.2 mills to upgrade what are now the oldest facilities in the district, Piqua High School, Piqua Junior High School and Alexander Stadium so those facilities will be able to keep pace with the rest of the district. By the early retirement of the Piqua Junior High School bond issue, 2.2 mills will be eliminated by February 2020, after which the remaining millage rate to property owners will be 3 mills. That equates to 30 cents a day for a house valued at $100,000.

I trust the sound financial planning of our district, and I have personally witnessed the return on my tax dollars. Piqua City School students receive a quality education and are being well prepared as the generation that will continue to develop and lead even stronger communities than we now enjoy.

By supporting public education, we are planting seeds for future growth, even as we thrive today in fields tended by those who came before us. Please join me and vote for the levy on May 7 to continue a legacy of quality public education.

— Joe Hinds

Piqua