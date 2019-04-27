Kendall the best choice for mayor

To the Editor:

As a former Service/Safety Director of the City of Troy, I have considered the qualifications of candidates for Mayor of the City of Troy in the Republican primary. Tom Kendall has outstanding qualifications to lead our community as mayor following Mayor Mike Beamish.

His experience is extensive: Legislative — Seven terms Troy City Council President Pro Tem. Education — Graduate Troy High School, B.S. University of Kentucky, Masters Central Michigan University. Church — United Methodist Church, church committees. Business — 40 years aerospace industry. Management — Retired CEO and President of Leonardo Aerospace North American operations. Family — Wife Beverly, two daughters, two sons-in-law, grandchildren. Community involvement — Extensive, examples, but not limited to: United Way Chair, Troy Strawberry Festival Chair, Troy Noon Optimist, Miami County Park District, VIP Program, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and Republican Central Committee.

Please join me in voting for Tom Kendall for the Republican candidate for Mayor of the city of Troy.

— Arthur “Ozzie” Haddad

Troy