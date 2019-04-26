Schilling will bring new ideas

To the Editor:

The 6th Ward has two candidates for the seat of Troy City Council. This letter is for Jeff Schilling who has been a friend for many years. Jeff has a very quick and clever mind and would bring a new voice to the council.

We have been serious believers in term limits for all elected positions and the other candidate is running for his fourth term. New people give new ideas and Jeff has those ideas. He has a white paper with the details of some of the ideas. Contact him at voteforjeff19@gmail.com to receive a copy.

Remember to vote on May 7.

— Bob and Ann Baird

Troy