To the Editor:

I am enthusiastically endorsing Jeff Schilling as a candidate for councilman for Troy’s 6th Ward. I have known Jeff for 40 years. He is a clear thinking, smart individual who will bring new and innovative ideas to Troy City Council. He has a real desire to keep our community safe and our infrastructure up to date.

I am confident Jeff can make the decisions that will best represent the citizens of Troy.

— Wes Whidden

Troy